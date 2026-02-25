Delhi Police files FIR in Kashmere Gate car shootout incident

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) An FIR has been registered in connection with a late-night firing at a car carrying a lawyer associated with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi near the ISBT, Kashmere Gate, police said on Wednesday.

The case has been registered at Kashmere Gate Police Station under sections 109(1) (attempt to murder), 3(5) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act on the complaint of Deepak Khatri, they said.

Khatri had earlier received threats of violence, a police source said.

On Tuesday, around 10.10 pm, a car came under a gun attack near the Marghat Wale Hanuman Temple. There were five people in the car at the time of the attack.

One of the occupants sustained a bullet injury to his shoulder and was admitted to a hospital. He is out of danger and stable, an officer said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia, the car occupants have given varying accounts regarding the number of attackers.

A forensic team inspected the spot, and CCTV footage from nearby areas is being scanned to identify the assailants. PTI BM SSH VN VN