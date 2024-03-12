Delhi Police FIR says victim fell into DJB borewell while fleeing after 'committing theft'

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) The man who died after falling into a 40-foot-deep Delhi Jal Board borewell here was trying to evade capture after committing a theft, according to the FIR registered by the police.

Advertisment

Police said that during the investigation, it was found that he was being chased by two people on a scooty and it was witnessed by a security guard. This information is being verified and is not part of the FIR yet.

The FIR stated that the borewell was in a room with its door open.

The man fell into the borewell in the early hours of Sunday and his body was pulled out after a nearly 14-hour-long operation carried out by teams of NDRF and Delhi Fire Services.

Advertisment

Delhi Police registered the FIR under Indian Penal Code section 304 A (causing death by negligence) at the Vikaspuri police station on Monday and started the investigation.

The FIR stated that the man was fleeing after committing theft when he fell into a 30 to 40-foot-deep well at Keshavpur Jal Board office.

Information about the man falling into the borewell was received around 1 am.

"Soon after the call, fire tenders reached the spot. Later, with the help of NDRF and excavators, the man, aged around 30, was pulled out from the borewell," the FIR said, adding that he was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where he was declared dead around 3.30 pm.

To establish the identity of the victim, police have been taking the help of fingerprint experts and face recognition system, sources said, adding nearby police stations have also been asked if any missing persons report has been filed. PTI ALK ALK NSD NSD