Delhi Police foils murder plot, arrest two associates of Kala Jathedi gang

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Police arrested two associates of the Kala Jathedi gang in outernorth Delhi, foiling a conspiracy to kill a rival over a dispute over the ownership of a water treatment plant, officials said on Tuesday.

Sahil Khatri (20) and Akshat Khatri alias Akshu (20), were intercepted near Saboli border on Friday while they were allegedly on their way to execute a plan to eliminate him over the plant in Prem Colony in Narela, they said.

A country-made pistol with live cartridges and a sophisticated pistol with two cartridges were recovered from their possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar Swami said.

He added that police received specific intelligence that local criminals associated with jailed gangster Akshay Palada and members of the Kala Jathedi gang were plotting to carry out a killing.

Police laid a trap and stopped a motorcycle carrying the two accused near Saboli border. While Akshat was found with a live cartridge, Sahil was caught with a country-made pistol and one cartridge, the officer added.

"During interrogation, Sahil disclosed that he had procured a pistol with cartridges through associates of gangster Akshay Palada. At his instance, another pistol with two cartridges was recovered from his water treatment plant in Prem Colony," the DCP said.

Police said Sahil has no past criminal record, while Akshat was earlier arrested under the Arms Act and recently released on bail.

A case under the Arms Act has been registered at Narela Police Station. Efforts are on to trace the source of the weapons and identify other conspirators, officials said. PTI SSJ SKY SKY