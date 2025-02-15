Delhi Police foils robbery bid, nabs Sunil Gupta gang's 18-year-old member

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) An 18-year-old member of the Sunil Gupta gang was nabbed by police while he was on his way to commit a robbery in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar area, an official said.

A country-made pistol and a live cartridge was recovered from the possession of Altamash alias Amit, the official said.

"A trap was laid in Swaroop Nagar following tip-off about the accused. Altamash was intercepted in the intervening night of February 12-13 and apprehended," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Nidhin Valsan said.

During an interrogation, Altamash revealed that he received the firearm from Sunny, a resident of Burari, and was tasked with recruiting youngsters into the gang.

He told police that on Sunny's directions he was carrying out small robberies and thefts. PTI BM NB NB