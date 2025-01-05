Delhi Police foils suicide attempt by 15-year-old girl

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) The Delhi Police foiled a suicide attempt by a 15-year-old girl who allegedly jumped off a bridge into the Yamuna due to academic stress, an official said on Sunday.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Saturday. Roop Nagar Police Station received a distress call from a woman about her daughter's disappearance, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia told PTI.

The girl's mother informed the police that her daughter had been home alone while the rest of the family was out.

After a conversation about her academic performance, the mother grew concerned that her daughter might take a drastic step and she asked her son to check on her.

Upon returning home, the son discovered that the girl had left behind a suicide note, Banthia said.

A police team, led by ACP Vinita Tyagi, initiated a search operation. The team examined CCTV footage and conducted local inquiries, focusing on the Signature Bridge and Wazirabad Old Bridge areas. Metro site guards were briefed and joined the search.

"During the search, the girl was spotted jumping into the Yamuna River. A guard and swimmer, Brijesh Kumar, leapt into the river and rescued her. She was safely pulled ashore and immediately counselled by the police team. Following due formalities, she was reunited with her relieved family," Banthia said. PTI BM ARD ARD