Delhi Police forms multiple teams to nab 2 accused in cook's murder case

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) The Delhi Police has formed multiple teams to nab two men who allegedly beat a cook to death inside a bus in the Bawana area for allegedly spilling food on a seat, an official said on Monday.

Police on Sunday said they had arrested one of the assailants, while two others remain at large.

Manoj alias Babu was beaten by three people, including the driver of the bus and his two helpers, while one of whom shoved an iron rod in his private parts which led to his death, police said.

When Manoj became unconscious, the three dumped him near the Bawana flyover and fled.

"We have formed multiple teams to track the accused. Our teams are working round the clock to arrest them," said the police officer.

Manoj, a native of Narela, worked as a wedding cook. On the night of February 1, he and a colleague of his, Dinesh, attended a wedding in Sultanpur Dabas. After wrapping up work, they packed some leftover food and boarded a bus.

During the journey, some food accidentally spilt onto a seat, enraging the driver and his associates. While Dinesh was allowed to get off at Bawana Chowk, the three held Manoj hostage and forced him to clean the seat with his shirt, police said.

The driver, Ashish alias Ashu, and his friends hurled abuses at him and beat him. As he cleaned the seat, Ashish rammed a rod into his private parts.

On February 2, police received a PCR call about a man found lying unconscious. Initially, teams believed the deceased was a vagabond, as there were no visible injuries. However, after a day of effort, his identity was confirmed through his brother, Jitendra, who had reported him missing.

A postmortem on February 5 revealed severe internal injuries, confirming the nature of the attack. Police conducted raids and arrested Sushant Sharma alias Chutkuli, 24, a native of Karala village. A hunt is on to nab Ashish and the third person. PTI BM RHL