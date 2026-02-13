Delhi Police freezes Rs 68 lakh assets in two separate drug trafficking cases

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) The Delhi Police has frozen illegally acquired properties worth Rs 68 lakh in two separate cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, an official said on Friday.

Sharing details, the official said in one of the cases, an FIR was registered and six accused were arrested in connection with the recovery of large quantities of psychotropic substances, including thousands of Alprazolam, Tramadol and Nitrazepam (highly restricted sedatives and opioids) tablets and capsules.

Financial scrutiny revealed that the accused had acquired substantial properties through narcotics trafficking, police said.

"These include two shops in Narela valued at Rs 58.14 lakh, a motorcycle and cash. The total value of identified assets in this case is Rs 60.69 lakh. Freezing orders were issued on December 22, 2025, and subsequently confirmed on January 14," police said in a statement.

In a separate case, police had registered an FIR at the Crime Branch police station against three accused -- Deepak alias Langi, Vikram alias Bunty and Tushar -- after they were arrested and a total of 320 grams heroin was recovered from their possession.

During financial investigation, the team identified assets allegedly arising from drug proceeds -- a scooter, a car and cash.

"The total value of frozen assets in this case stands at Rs 7.60 lakh. The freezing order was issued on December 22, 2025, and later confirmed by the competent authority on January 14," police said. PTI BM BM ARB ARB