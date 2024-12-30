Delhi Police gears up for new year's eve, 20k personnel to maintain law and order

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Delhi Police has announced robust security arrangements for new year's eve, deploying nearly 20,000 police and paramilitary personnel to maintain law and order, officials said on Monday.

Advertisment

Police have also increased deployments in the border areas of the national capital, they said.

Nearly 20,000 police personnel, including traffic police and paramilitary personnel, will be on the ground to check hooliganism and traffic violations, police said.

Delhi shares borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and lies close to Rajasthan. A large number of people from these three states arrive in the national capital for new year's celebrations.

Advertisment

Sharing information about the deployment in the New Delhi district, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said, "We have prepared a comprehensive arrangement to ensure the safety and security of all residents and visitors during the upcoming new year's eve celebrations." He further said that large crowds are expected to gather in various clubs, hotels, restaurants, pubs, malls, eating houses, and parks and special arrangements will be made for Connaught Place/Connaught Circus, Khan Market, five-star hotels, including The Lalit, Imperial, Park, Royal Plaza, Shangri-La, Le Meridien, Taj Mahal, Taj Vivanta, Metropolitan, Claridges, Ashoka, Samrat, ITC Maurya, and Taj Palace, India Gate, 'C' Hexagon and Kartavya Path, temples and gurudwaras.

The DCP further said that the arrangement is divided into two zones, with overall supervision by the DCP, New Delhi.

"Zone-A will be supervised by additional DCP-I at places like the Parliament Street and Connaught Place and Zone-B will be supervised by Additional DCP-II at places like Chanakya Puri, Barakhamba Road, and Tughlak Road. There will be four ACPs, 23 inspectors, 648 police staff, 100 home guards, 11 companies of Central Armed Police Force -- 10 companies of men and one company of women will be deployed," said the DCP.

Advertisment

Police said two ambulance vans, two fire tenders, two jail vans, two teams of bomb disposal squad, 28 door frame metal detectors, two teams of SWAT, three teams of Prakram vehicles, 33 MPVs, 30 motorcycle-patrolling teams, 43 foot-patrolling teams, 29 border pickets, 30 vehicle-checking parties at parking lots, seven plain-cloth spotters and five arrest parties will be deployed.

According to police, buses headed towards Connaught Place will be diverted, starting from 7 pm on December 31, and the exit gates of Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will be closed after 9 pm on December 31 to prevent overcrowding. Two doctors will be deployed in the area to conduct medical examinations of people driving under the influence of alcohol. An Excise inspector will be deployed for checking violations of Excise laws and prohibition regulations.

The DCP further said that searching/frisking of all individuals will be conducted, and no person will be allowed to consume liquor at public places, adding people with valid invitation cards from hotels/restaurants will be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place.

Advertisment

The DCP added 47 pickets have been erected for diversion of other vehicles from the Connaught Place area.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Surendra Choudhary said the South West district police have implemented comprehensive security arrangements to ensure public safety and peaceful celebrations.

He said that traffic checking points with breath analysers and 27 designated checkpoints with barricades have been established to regulate vehicular movement, 14 teams of Quick Reaction Teams have been stationed at strategic locations..

Advertisment

The DCP said police have secured 35 key celebration venues for special security coverage, adding teams will monitor important spots like 15 malls, motels, cinema halls, and other popular places. He added adequate security measures have been with deployment at 21 bus stops to prevent untoward incidents, 60 motorcycle-patrolling staff have been deployed on critical roads, eight prominent hotels will get enhanced security, and security has been enhanced at the Hauz Khas village party hub.

He further said that seven ACPs, 38 inspectors, 329 sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors, 161 female personnel will be deployed at various locations. The deployment includes foot and vehicle patrols for heightened visibility and traffic management.

For traffic arrangements, Additional Commissioner of Police (traffic) DK Gupta said, "We have made elaborate traffic arrangements for the new year celebrations. The focus will be on Connaught Place, near India Gate, Hauz Khas market, Saket mall, Ambience Mall etc. We have distributed stickers for the vehicles entering Connaught Place after 8 pm. We have identified 10 spots at Connaught Place where people can't go with their vehicles." "We have deployed staff at 14 points at the India Gate," Gupta said, adding that restrictions will be imposed to prevent overcrowding in the area. PTI BM NIT BM MNK MNK