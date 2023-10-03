Delhi police get transit remand of man held for Rs 20-crore burglary at jewellery shop

Bilaspur, Oct 3 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday granted to the Delhi police a three-day transit remand of one Lokesh Srivas, who was arrested in Chhattisgarh in connection with a Rs 20-crore burglary at a jewellery shop in the national capital besides a series of thefts in Bilaspur city, an official said.

Advertisment

Srivas, a local resident, was produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Manish Kumar Dubey here on expiry of his three-day custody of the Bilaspur police, said Civil Lines police station house officer Pradeep Arya.

The court granted transit remand of the accused to the Delhi police for three days, he said.

The court, in a memorandum to the Delhi police, asked the law enforcement agency to complete its investigation and produce the accused before it within seven days, Arya said.

Advertisment

A joint team of the anti-crime and cyber unit (ACCU) and the Civil Lines police in Bilaspur district had arrested Srivas and his accomplice Shiva Chandravanshi last week while probing a series of thefts in Bilaspur city, a senior official had said.

The two were found to be allegedly involved in a Rs 20-crore burglary at a jewellery store in New Delhi and around 18.5 kg of gold and diamond ornaments were recovered from them, he said.

The duo was also allegedly involved in 14 cases of theft in Bilaspur city (10 in Civil Lines and two each in Tarbahar and City Kotwali police station limits), the senior official said.

Chandravanshi is currently in jail under judicial custody. PTI COR TKP RSY