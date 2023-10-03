Delhi Police gets transit remand of main accused in jewellery shop burglary case

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) A Chhattisgarh court on Tuesday granted the Delhi Police the transit remand of Lokesh Srivas, the main accused in the Bhogal jewellery shop burglary case, officials said.

He will be brought to the national capital on Wednesday, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said Srivas was arrested by the Civil Lines police station in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, along with the stolen jewellery and cash.

"Sub-inspector Jitendra Raghuvanshi of Hazrat Nizamuddin police station moved an application for the formal arrest and transit remand of the accused. The accused was produced before the judicial magistrate, Raipur, and the court on Tuesday granted his 72 hours transit remand to Raguvanshi," Deo said.

After panchnama before an executive magistrate, the case property shall also be handed over to Raghuvanshi. Police are expected to reach Delhi on Wednesday, the DCP said.

The accused, who was nabbed on Friday morning, broke into the shop, made a hole in the strongroom and decamped with ornaments worth more than Rs 20 crore as well as Rs 5 lakh in cash.

The jewellery shop had several CCTV cameras but they were damaged around Sunday midnight, according to police.

The shop owner had closed the showroom around 8 pm on September 24 and when he opened it on September 26 morning, he got to know about the incident. The shop remains closed on Monday. PTI NIT NIT TIR TIR