Delhi Police head constable commits suicide

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) A Delhi Police head constable allegedly shot himself dead on Tuesday at his house here, with his family members saying he was suffering from depression, according to police.

They said Vikas (38) allegedly committed suicide at his house in Police Colony in the Jyoti Nagar area around midnight.

He had a gunshot injury on head, a senior police officer said, adding he was not reporting for duty from Friday.

The officer said police received information at 12:47 am that the head constable had shot himself at his house flat number B-601 in Police Colony.

A country-made pistol, one live and one used bullet were found from the spot, the officer said.

He said that according to family members, Vikas was suffering from depression. Further investigation is underway. PTI NIT BM TIR