Delhi Police head constable injured in assault

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) A head constable of the Delhi Police was injured in an alleged assault by four men after he stopped their two-wheeler to check its documents, police said on Friday.

Kuldeep, a head constable posted at Hauz Khas police station in south Delhi, suffered critical injuries to his face and has been admitted in a hospital, they said.

The alleged incident occurred at a police booth in the South Extension Part-II area on Friday afternoon.

"Head Constable Kuldeep and Head Constable Mukesh were patrolling at the South Extension Part-II market. Both were in their civil dress as it was a special drive in view of the upcoming New Year celebrations," a police officer said.

"They spotted a man riding a motorcycle without his helmet and in an improper manner in the market area. As the two-wheeler was also creating a loud noise due to its modified silencer, the pair signalled the rider to stop and asked for his driving licence and registration certificate," the officer said.

The rider -- Chayank Seelelan alias Addi (22) -- refused to show the documents and the policemen took him to the booth, another officer said.

After some time, Seelelan's father Anil Kumar, brother Tanishk Kumar and cousin Badal Chaudhary arrived and started shouting at the policemen for not letting him go.

Anil Kumar also threatened the pair of dire consequences, claiming to have "high relations in the ministry", the officer added.

When Kuldeep asked them to show the documents, the four men started beating him up.

While Anil Kumar, Tanishk Kumar and Badal Chaudhary fled the spot, Head Constable Mukesh caught Seelelan. Further legal action will be taken against the accused, the police said. PTI ALK SZM