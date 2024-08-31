Delhi Police helps Rajasthan cops catch drug smugglers in Nagaur

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) An alert team of outer-north Delhi Police, during the search of a robber in Rajasthan's Nagaur, helped the state police in cracking the smuggling of over 1,500 kilogram of ganja in a truck, officials said on Friday.

They said that two men including a truck driver were arrested for transporting about 1547.55 kilograms of illegal ganja in their vehicle.

A police officer said, on Tuesday, the staff of Swaroop Nagar Police Station in Delhi, received information regarding a wanted robber from Rajasthan's Nagaur.

Following that lead a team led by an inspector-level officer was sent to Nagaur on the same day.

While on the way, the team stopped at a hotel in Ajmer where it encountered suspicious individuals discussing the distribution of a large number of illegal ganja in a truck, the officer said.

The police team members became vigilant and followed the suspects, who left in the truck towards Nagour from Ajmer. The team followed the truck and informed the local police station at Padu Kalan, Rajasthan about the movement of consignment, he said.

The staff set up a police picket on the Ajmer-Nagour Road near Padu Kalan police station, where the Swaroop Nagar team assisted them in stopping the suspicious vehicle, the officer said.

The truck was brought to Padu Kalan police station, where it was searched, in which a total of 1547.55 kg of illegal ganja was recovered, he added.

Two people identified as Puranmal Dangi (36) and Deep Singh (24) were detained and further questioned by the Rajasthan police, the officer said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.