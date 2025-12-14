Delhi Police hold cybercrime awareness drive on 'digital arrest' for senior citizens

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Delhi Police on Sunday organised a citywide cybercrime awareness programme to sensitise senior citizens about the "digital arrest" fraud, with sessions held simultaneously across all police stations in the national capital, officials said.

In interactive sessions, officers explained the common tactics used by fraudsters to create false narratives of "digital arrest" through intimidating phone calls, messages and fake notices posing as enforcement agencies, a statement of the Delhi Police read.

Participants were advised to consult family members, preserve evidence such as screenshots or call records, and promptly report cyber crimes through prescribed channels.

Senior citizens were sensitised to the differences between the physical and digital worlds and how cyber criminals exploit this gap to target vulnerable sections of society, it read.

The initiative was conducted by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO), the Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC), the PRO department and all police districts. The programme was organised at the Senior Citizens Cell of the SPUWAC unit.

A live cyber safety awareness session was jointly streamed on the official YouTube channel of Delhi Police.

"Special arrangements were made at police stations and units across the city, with large screens installed at over 250 locations to enable live viewing of the session. Senior citizens were invited to attend in person, while a large number also joined the programme online," read the statement.