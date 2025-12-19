Delhi Police holds advisory meeting with senior citizens on cyber safety

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) A state-level advisory meeting was held at the Delhi Police Headquarters here on Friday to raise awareness among senior citizens about cyber frauds, including emerging threats such as "digital arrest", officials said.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of the Special Police Unit for Women and Children, including the Joint Commissioner of Police, Additional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners, along with officers from all police districts and the Traffic Unit.

During the interaction, senior citizens shared their experiences, grievances and suggestions, and appreciated the steps taken by the Delhi Police to address issues faced by the elderly at the district and police station levels, police said in a statement.

Participants also praised recent cyber awareness programmes organised by the Delhi Police to educate them about online frauds such as digital arrest, phishing and online impersonation, and measures to stay safe in the digital space.

"Senior citizens are among the most vulnerable targets for cyber criminals. That is why the Delhi Police is focusing on spreading digital awareness among them," a senior police officer said.

He said outreach and awareness programmes are organised regularly across districts to educate elderly citizens about different forms of cyber frauds.

"Delhi Police is always ready to assist senior citizens and ensure they feel safe, both physically and in the digital space," the officer added. PTI BM AKY