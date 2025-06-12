Delhi Police holds counselling camp for school dropouts' families

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) The Delhi Police in their outreach initiative has organised a counselling session for families of school dropout children aiming to reintegrate them into the education system and reduce their vulnerability to criminal activities, an official said on Thursday.

The officer said that the session was held at the DCP office complex, which was attended by families of 52 school dropouts.

"The programme is part of a campaign by the district police to trace and reach out to families of over 2,700 children who have left school. Many children dropped out due to migration or financial constraints, while some families offered no specific reason for not continuing their children's education," said the officer.

The officer said that in collaboration with the Department of Social Sciences at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College, professors and psychology students conducted interactive counselling sessions with the families, encouraging them to consider re-enrolment.

Police said the initiative has already seen a positive response, with more than 300 children or their families expressing willingness to return to school. PTI BM HIG