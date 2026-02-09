Delhi Police holds drug awareness workshop for educators

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Monday organised a workshop-cum-awareness programme on drug abuse at its headquarters here, engaging physical education teachers and National Service Scheme programme officers from schools across the city, an officer said.

The workshop was part of the force's efforts to make Delhi drug-free by 2027 and was organised in collaboration with the Directorate of Education, according to the officer.

"More than 300 teachers and National Service Scheme (NSS) programme officers participated in the event, while the session was live-streamed to students and teachers from over 1,000 government and private schools across Delhi," the officer said.

During the programme, educators were sensitised about the different forms and street names of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances and were advised to remain vigilant. PTI BM PRK PRK