Delhi Police holds drug-trafficking workshop for Aero City hotels

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Thursday sensitised hotel security teams about drug trafficking patterns, detection methods and reporting mechanisms, an officer said.

The Crime Branch held a workshop in Aero City with around 85 chief security officers (CSOs) from 11 major hotels in the hospitality hub participating in it, he said.

At the session, CSOs were briefed on the current narcotics landscape in Delhi, commonly abused substances, their symptoms and major source states.

Officers highlighted the physical and psychological consequences of drug abuse, stressing the need for vigilance within hotels, which are often targeted by traffickers.

"A key component of the workshop was the introduction and demonstration of the MANAS portal (1933), a dedicated and confidential platform for reporting drug-related information," the officer said.