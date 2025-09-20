Delhi Police holds 'Eyes and Ears' campaign across city markets, malls

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Saturday conducted a city-wide public outreach campaign on safety and security under its "Eyes and Ears" scheme across all 15 districts of the national capital, an official said.

The initiative, organised by the Public Relations Office (PRO) branch of Police Headquarters in coordination with district police units, aimed to engage citizens in playing an active role in maintaining law and order by reporting suspicious activities and crimes, they said.

Markets and shopping plazas, which witness heavy footfall during the festive season, were chosen as venues for the campaign. Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), Market Welfare Associations (MWAs) and shoppers were roped in to spread the message of vigilance and alertness in crowded areas, an officer said.

Some of the key venues included Connaught Place's Central Market in New Delhi, Sarojini Nagar market in South-West district, Select City Mall in Saket, V3S Mall in Laxmi Nagar, Town Hall in Chandni Chowk, Vegas Mall in Dwarka and North Ex Mall in Rohini, among others.

As part of the campaign, awareness messages were conveyed through short films displayed on large screens, distribution of informative material, installation of posters and standees, and announcements made through the Delhi Police's Jansampark Vahan.

Teams of field functionaries addressed the gatherings, urging people to promptly inform police about suspicious movements, unattended articles or doubtful activities.

The campaign was held under the supervision of Additional Commissioner of Police (PRO) Sanjay Tyagi, in coordination with Deputy Commissioners of Police of all 15 districts. Nodal officers from the PRO branch coordinated activities under the guidance of ACP (APRO) Ranjay Atrishya, officials said.