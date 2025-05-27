Delhi Police holds half-yearly advisory meeting on senior citizens' welfare

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) The half-yearly meeting of the State Advisory Body for Senior Citizens was held here on Tuesday, with the Delhi Police directed to prioritise complaints from those aged over 70 by addressing them at their homes, an official said.

The meeting, held under the chairmanship of Special Commissioner of Police (SPUWAC) Sagar Preet Hooda, was attended by 15 senior citizen members from various districts along with senior officers, including the joint commissioner, additional commissioners and deputy commissioners of police from the SPUWAC and district units, he said.

The senior citizen representatives shared their experiences and suggestions during the interaction.

Addressing the gathering, the special CP highlighted the role of preventive measures, such as cyber-awareness drives, regular beat-staff visits, monthly meetings and telephonic outreach by senior citizen cells.

The district police officers were directed to conduct regular quarterly meetings at the district level and monthly meetings at police stations, register unlisted senior citizens through special drives, complete pending security audits with follow-up action and prioritise complaints from those aged 70 and above by addressing them at their residences.

The special CP also stressed the importance of conducting cyber-security awareness programmes tailored for senior citizens and instructed the officers to handle all senior citizen-related grievances with utmost sensitivity and urgency.