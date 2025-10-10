Delhi Police holds meeting to tighten parking security ahead of festive season

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) In view of the upcoming festive season, the Delhi Police on Friday held a security and regulation compliance meeting with officials under the jurisdiction of the metro unit to ensure safety and discipline at parking facilities, an official said.

A total of 77 participants, including parking owners, managers, and supervisors of facilities located in malls and other metro-connected areas, attended the session, which was addressed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Kushal Pal Singh.

"The meeting focused on strengthening parking security measures, ensuring staff verification, and maintaining proper records of vehicle movements. Parking attendants and other staff must wear uniforms and identity cards at all times, and the entry of every vehicle should be recorded in a register," said the DCP.

Participants were directed to ensure clear display of parking fee charts at entry gates, maintain cleanliness, and designate separate areas for two-wheelers, cars, and heavy vehicles. The DCP also asked for strict CCTV surveillance at all parking sites, particularly at entry and exit points, as a mandatory safety requirement.

"Contractors have been instructed to inspect vehicles using inverted mirrors to detect any suspicious items and to report unclaimed or suspicious vehicles immediately to the police. In addition, all Station House Officers (SHOs) have been asked to create groups comprising parking contractors, managers, and attendants to share real-time updates and instructions," said the officer. PTI BM BM MPL MPL