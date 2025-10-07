Delhi Police holds meeting with mall, restro owners to review security, compliance norms

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Police on Tuesday held a meeting with managers and owners of malls, bars, clubs and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Metro Unit in Delhi to review security and regulatory compliance ahead of the festive season, an official said.

The meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Kushal Pal Singh, focused on strengthening coordination between law enforcement and commercial establishments to ensure public safety and adherence to regulations, police said in a statement.

"Around 65 participants attended the meeting, which discussed key aspects such as proper functioning of door-frame metal detectors, hand-held metal detectors, and monitoring of entry and exit gates," the statement said.

The police stressed the need for regular briefing and training of security guards and their participation in the Delhi Police's 'Prahri' scheme.

"Verification of employees and support staff through local police, proper upkeep of fire extinguishers, and ensuring free movement at entry and exit points were discussed," the statement added.

Participants were advised to immediately report any unattended or suspicious items and to remain vigilant.

"Bouncers were directed to be properly trained and to handle situations tactfully without using force. Establishments were asked to maintain regular liaison with local police and report any incidents of harassment, or law and order issues without delay," the statement read. PTI BM ARY RT