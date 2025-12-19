Delhi Police holds state-level advisory meeting with senior citizens

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) A state-level advisory body meeting with senior citizens was held at the Police Headquarters here on Friday, an official said.

The meeting took place at the Vimarsh Conference Hall and was attended by senior officers of the Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC), including the Joint Commissioner of Police, Additional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners, along with officers from all police districts and the Traffic Unit.

"During the interaction, representatives of senior citizens shared their experiences, grievances and suggestions, while appreciating in addressing issues faced by the elderly at the district and police station levels," a statement of the Delhi Police read.

Senior citizens also praised a recent cyber awareness programme organised by the Delhi Police on digital arrest.