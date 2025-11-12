Delhi Police holds two-minute silence for Red Fort blast victims before cyber safety workshop

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Wednesday observed a two-minute silence in memory of the Red Fort blast victims before launching a workshop on cyber safety for school teachers.

Organised in collaboration with the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Directorate of Education, the workshop titled "Cyber -- Samvaad" was held at Adarsh Auditorium at the police headquarters.

Around 350 computer teachers from various Delhi schools attended the session aimed at equipping educators with knowledge to prevent and respond to cybercrimes against children, the Delhi Police said in a statement.

The event aimed at addressing the growing threat of cybercrimes against children and training school teachers to identify, prevent, and respond to such cases effectively, the statement read.

"The teachers were trained as master trainers to further spread awareness among colleagues and students in their institutions," it said.

"Educators play an important role in making a secure environment for children. Any drug abuse-related matter must be shared with authorities on available helplines, as a single piece of information has the power to safeguard future generations," said Chief guest Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastava.

The event was attended by senior officers of the Delhi Police.