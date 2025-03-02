Delhi Police holds weekly 'Jan Sunwai' for grievance redressal

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) A weekly 'Jan Sunwai' initiative for grievance redressal was conducted by the Delhi Police in Shahdara, an official said on Sunday.

A total of 71 complainants attended the session, raising concerns related to law and order, crime, and public safety. Of these, 69 grievances were resolved on the spot, while the remaining cases are being processed for early resolution, he added.

Police asked the residents to actively participate in these programmes for effective redressal of their issues.