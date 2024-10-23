Delhi Police holds workshop on animal protection laws

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Delhi Police on Wednesday organised a workshop on animal protection laws at its academy, officials said.

The workshop was organised at Delhi Police Academy (DPA) in Jhardoa Kalan with the help of two leading NGOs, Varaha Impact Foundation and People for Animals - Public Policy Foundation, was attended by 150 sub-inspectors, they said.

The workshop was led by Nari Shakti Puruskar awardee Gauri Mauelkhi whose expertise encouraged proactive measures against animal cruelty, according to a statement by the NGOs.

"Animal protection isn't just about preventing cruelty to animals. It has direct, tangible impacts on the environment, public health and safety," said Maulekhi. Given the alarming rise in animal cruelty cases, the workshop provided vital knowledge on navigating the legal protocols and procedures pertaining to protection of animals, the NGOs said.

The interactive sessions not only highlighted the legal frameworks but also addressed the broader implications of animal welfare on public health and safety, it said.

As Delhi Police embraces the message of "shanti, seva, nyay (peace, service and justice)", this initiative signifies a commitment not just to human safety, but to the well-being of every living creature in the city, it added. PTI ALK ALK SKY SKY