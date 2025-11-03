Delhi Police holds workshop to combat new-age nicotine devices

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) The Delhi Police has become the first police force to organise a dedicated capacity-building workshop on tackling the menace of vaping and new-age nicotine devices, an official said on Monday.

The half-day session, titled "Enforcement in the Digital Age: Tackling the Vape Culture Among Youth," was held at the Delhi Police Academy in Rajinder Nagar on Sunday, in collaboration with the citizen-led movement Mothers Against Vaping (MAV).

"The initiative aimed to equip officers with a clear understanding of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA), 2019 and address digital enforcement challenges such as online smuggling, illegal promotion, and disguised sales," said MAV in a statement.

Addressing the participants, Dr Rajesh Gupta, Director and Head, Respiratory Medicine, Yashoda Medicity, said many youngsters today are being drawn to sleek, flavoured products that appear harmless but are gateways to nicotine dependence and more serious addictions.

"These sweet-smelling vapours often contain toxic chemicals like diacetyl and formaldehyde that permanently scar the lungs. It's a silent epidemic disguised in flavour," he said.

Officials said the workshop highlighted how nicotine gums, pouches, and vapes are becoming fast-emerging gateways to addiction among teenagers.

Under the PECA Act, the production, sale, storage, or advertisement of e-cigarettes is banned across India, and possession of such devices is a punishable offence with imprisonment of up to one year or a fine of Rs 1 lakh for the first offence.

Asif Mohd Ali, IPS, Joint Director of the Delhi Police Academy, said, while the ban is clear, enforcement faces new-age challenges as products are often marketed online and distributed through courier and e-commerce channels disguised as lifestyle goods.

"It is essential our force stays updated on these emerging threats," he added.

Manvi Gupta, co-founder of Parwarish and a child counsellor, said the workshop reinforced that combating vaping requires joint action by parents, educators, and law enforcement. PTI BM BM HIG HIG