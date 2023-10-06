Delhi Police identifies 117 key traffic congestion points

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Delhi Police on Friday identified 117 key traffic congestion points across the city and attributed them to a variety of causes, including construction activities and encroachments.

The congestion is being regulated through the deployment of staff at major intersections, introduction of "one way" traffic schemes and launching of encroachment/congestion removal drives, police said.

The congestion points, according to a survey, have been divided into six ranges. The northern range has maximum number of such points 27 followed by the southern range 22, central range 21, eastern range 20, western range 19 and New Delhi range eight.

Ten flyovers, including Geeta Colony, Azadpur Chowk flyover, Rani Jhansi and Peera Garhi, are in the list of 117. Delhi is experiencing significant traffic congestion due to its land use pattern, an exponential increase in motorisation and various other factors, police said.

To address this issue, the traffic police conducted a thorough survey to determine primary traffic congestion areas in the city as traffic volume exceeds the road network's capacity, congestion builds up and worsens with increasing traffic flow, officials said.

"Various steps, including regular deployment of staff at major intersections, major travel corridors etc. to ensure smooth flow of traffic, returning of non-destined goods vehicles from the major border entry points, introduction of 'one way' traffic schemes, use of map services to identify traffic blockades/congestion and prompt removal by the respective field staff, are being taken to mitigate the traffic congestion in the city," according to the survey.

Police said modernisation efforts such as installation of variable message sign boards (VMS) and installation of red-light violation detection (RLVD) cameras at 43 junctions to ensure traffic discipline have been put in place. The process for the installation of RLVD cameras at 57 more traffic junctions is likely to finalised shortly.

A project has been prepared for intelligent traffic management system (ITMS), aimed at improving mobility, discipline and road safety on the roads by using technology-based traffic solutions and enforcement are being made, officials said.

Delhi Traffic Police has its own dedicated road safety cell, which conducts road safety awareness for various segments of road users to sensitise them about traffic rules and the importance of obeying them.

Around 1,400 schools and more than 17 colleges have enrolled as members in the road safety club of the Delhi Traffic Police and their staff and students are being sensitised/educated through various road safety educational/awareness programmes, police said.

The focus is on compliance of rules/driving practice relating to ambient air quality, it said.