New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) The Delhi Traffic Police has identified around 233 locations across the city that are prone to traffic jams, causing inconvenience to commuters and the general public, an official said on Wednesday.

The list will be shared with the Public Works Department (PWD) minister, the official said.

"A high-level study was conducted to improve traffic issues in the national capital. On-ground officers who are on everyday duty, their suggestions were also taken about what can be done to ease the traffic issues,” the senior police officer of the traffic unit said.

To address these shortcomings and obstructions, the Delhi Traffic Police prepared a report which will be submitted to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, DDA, Metro and PWD.

The officer further said that the report with additional information from different departments will soon be submitted to the PWD Minister after reviewing the major traffic issues in Delhi.

To improve the traffic system in Delhi, a high-level committee was formed by the Chief Secretary. The committee includes the Special Commissioner of Delhi Traffic Police (traffic), Chief Engineer of PWD and other officials.

This committee has already reviewed traffic-related problems. The objective of the committee is to adopt a scientific approach to improve Delhi's traffic system.

Another police officer said that the committee had met a few days ago and another meeting to be held on Thursday.

"Study identified around 233 locations in Delhi where traffic gets disrupted. Of these, work on more than 53 locations are already on. The second phase of the work will begin soon. All this is being done to ensure smooth traffic movement," said the police officer.

According to the officials, major reasons for traffic disruption on these locations are due to various reasons, including damaged road dividers with iron grills, narrow roads, ongoing construction, damaged roads, potholes, lesser U-turns and broken railings. These issues were photographed and have been attached with the report.

Another senior officer of the traffic police, who is aware of the report, said that to ensure smooth traffic flow, experts have recommended measures such as creating additional U-turn lanes, building foot-over bridges, changing traffic signal timings and making necessary adjustments based on road width and vehicle volume.

Last month, the PWD minister formed a joint high-level committee having representatives from PWD, traffic police, and road safety experts to improve traffic management and streamline long-term projects that require NOCs from different departments.

Some of the locations where work is likely to start soon include Kingsway Camp, Azadpur, Madhuban Chowk, ITO intersection, etc. A meeting of this committee is likely to take place on Thursday. PTI BM NB