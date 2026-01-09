Delhi Police identifies 56 sites for box parking to ease traffic flow

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) On the directions of Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, the police have identified 56 locations across the national capital for roadside box parking to ease congestion and improve traffic flow on busy roads, according to a statement.

These parking spaces can accommodate nearly 3,000 vehicles in high-footfall areas such as Chandni Chowk, Kamla Nagar Market, Vikas Marg, Netaji Subhash Place, Gandhi Nagar, Rohini, Malviya Nagar, Dwarka and Yusuf Sarai, among others, the statement said.

The initiative is aimed at ensuring smoother traffic movement, organised parking and unhindered access for emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire tenders, it said.

The move comes in the wake of a spate of complaints received by the Delhi Traffic Police regarding severe traffic jams, primarily caused by haphazard parking in congested market areas, the statement said.

Following this, the LG directed the police commissioner to identify problem stretches and create adequate parking facilities to address the parking-related congestion, it added.

According to the statement, the total capacity created through box parking stands at 2,984 vehicles. Of the 56 identified locations, marking of parking boxes has been completed at 50 sites using the police department's own resources.

The statement said that of the identified roads, 46 fall under the PWD, four under the DDA, three under the MCD, and three under other agencies.

District-wise, 14 locations have been identified in the East district, 11 in the North, 10 in the South, nine in Central Delhi, and six each in the West and New Delhi districts, it said.

These include stretches such as Mayur Vihar Phase-II, Wazirabad Road, Ansari Road, Gandhi Nagar Pusta Road, Chandni Chowk Market (Fatehpuri Masjid to Sadar Thana), Kailash Colony, NSP to Madhuban Chowk, Libaspur to Mukarba Chowk, East Rohini to West Rohini Metro Station, Sector four to Sector 12 Dwarka, Najafgarh Road, Okhla and Yusuf Sarai.

"Marked parking boxes on roads will help ensure organised parking, better traffic flow, optimal use of space, ease of enforcement, improved road safety and quicker access for emergency vehicles, while also helping reduce vehicular pollution," the statement said. PTI SGV SGV APL APL