Delhi Police inducts 55 PCR vans, 156 bikes to boost emergency response

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Friday inducted 55 new PCR Mobile Patrol Vehicles (MPVs) and 156 refurbished motorcycles to enhance its emergency response capability and mobility across the national capital, according to a statement.

Commissioner of Police Satish Golchha flagged off the upgraded fleet at a ceremony held at the Police Headquarters here in the presence of senior officers, the statement read.

According to police, the new MPVs have been allocated to Dwarka, Outernorth, South, Southwest, Rohini, Outer and Southeast police districts to boost mobility, expand area coverage and ensure quicker response, particularly in remote and densely-populated localities.

"The refurbished motorcycles, redeployed in narrow lanes and congested areas, are expected to play a key role in tackling street-level offences, increasing accessibility and enabling rapid intervention in high-footfall zones," the statement said.

With the latest induction, the strength of the PCR fleet has risen from 802 to 857 vehicles. Officials said the enhanced fleet is aimed at reducing response time to distress calls and creating a more citizen-friendly policing environment.

"The PCR unit remains a crucial frontline arm of the police, tasked with handling emergency calls and helping maintain law and order across the city," the statement added. PTI BM ARB ARB