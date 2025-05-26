Delhi Police inspector's son secures 44th rank in UPSC Forest Services exam

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Monday felicitated Kishlay Jha, son of Inspector Vishuddhanand Jha, for securing 44th rank in the UPSC Forest Services Examination 2024.

The police, in a statement, said that Kishlay, an alumnus of Salwan Public School and BITS Pilani, holds a degree in chemical engineering and previously worked with GAIL (India) Limited.

He began preparing for UPSC in 2022.

Kishlay's achievement has brought pride to his family and the Delhi Police. His mother is a homemaker and his sister is a software engineer, it said. PTI BM NB NB