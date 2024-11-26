Delhi Police intensifies border checks of vehicles not compliant with GRAP-IV measures

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Delhi Police has ramped up security checks, particularly at the borders, to curb the influx of vehicles not compliant with existing anti-pollution measures in the national capital, officials said on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court on Monday censured the AAP government and the Delhi Police for a "serious lapse" on their part in the strict implementation of GRAP-IV measures and directed the Commission for Air Quality Management to take action against the erring officials.

The number of police teams deployed for patrolling has been increased, particularly at the border areas, a senior officer said.

Delhi Police, in coordination with teams from the MCD, Transport Department, and Civil Defence volunteers, is conducting thorough vehicle checks at the borders.

Another officer said that local police are working alongside traffic police to enforce traffic regulations, with challans being issued to violators. Vehicles without a valid destination are being turned back at the borders.

Additionally, rigorous checks are being conducted at all entry points to the national capital.

Over 1.64 lakh challans amounting to Rs 164 crore were issued in the national capital against the vehicles lacking valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates from October 1 to November 22, according to the traffic police data.

Police have also impounded 6,531 10-year-old petrol and 15-year-old diesel vehicles this winter season.

Since October 15, a total of 13,762 non-destined trucks approaching Delhi were diverted through Eastern and Western Peripheral expressways; the number stood at 2,944 since the implementation of GRAP-4 on November 18.

The top court directed the CAQM to place the updated data on AQI in order to take a call on GRAP IV measures on the next hearing on November 28.