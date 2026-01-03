Delhi Police intensifies crime control measures under 'Operation Sankalp', several criminals held

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Delhi Police intensified its crime control measures under 'Operation Sankalp' in December, arresting a large number of criminals allegedly involved in offences ranging from snatching and robbery to cyber fraud and narcotics cases in central Delhi, an official said on Saturday.

The crackdown between December 1 and December 31, 2025, resulted in multiple arrests for robbery, snatching, burglary, auto-lifting, gambling, excise violations, cyber fraud and under Arms Act and NDPS Act, he said.

During the period, the police solved 19 snatching cases and arrested 28 accused, leading to the recovery of 127 mobile phones, an autorickshaw used in the crime, three motorcycles, one scooty and Rs 2,000 cash, officials said. Seven robbery cases were cracked with the arrest of 12 persons and recovery of a purse, Aadhaar card and Rs 3,770 in cash, the official added.

In burglary and other theft cases, the police registered 36 cases and arrested 25 persons, recovering 19 mobile phones, an SUV car, a scooter and jewellery worth approximately Rs 33 lakh. Nine burglary cases led to the arrest of 10 accused and recovery of silver bangles, rings and a bracelet, the police said.

Action against organised and street crime also included 19 auto-lifting cases, in which seven accused were arrested and two scooties, one motorcycle and cash were recovered. In four cases of attempt to murder, seven accused were arrested and knives and a broken bottle used in the offences were seized.

Special focus was placed on cyber crime, with 36 cyber fraud cases resulting in the arrest of 85 people. Recoveries included 534 mobile phones, cash, 124 motherboards, 138 mobile batteries and 459 fake IMEI stickers marked 'Made in Vietnam', along with digital evidence linked to fraud operations, police said.

Under the Arms Act, eight accused were arrested in seven cases, leading to the seizure of country-made pistols, live cartridges and knives. The police also arrested individuals under the NDPS Act, recovered smack, and booked several offenders under the Excise and Gambling Acts.

Extensive preventive action was also taken, with thousands of kalandras prepared under various provisions of the Delhi Police Act and BNSS, and 10 proclaimed offenders were arrested, the officer said.