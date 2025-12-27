Delhi Police intensifies security ahead of New Year

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Delhi Police has stepped up security arrangements across the national capital ahead of the New Year, with special focus on curbing drunken driving, traffic violations and unruly behaviour, officials said on Saturday.

Nearly 20,000 police personnel, including traffic police and paramilitary forces, will be deployed across the city to ensure law and order on New Year's Eve, they said.

Security has been tightened at the city's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh as the administration expects an influx of people from the neighbouring states for year-end celebrations, they added.

A senior police officer said multiple pickets, barricades and vehicle-checking points will be set up across the city, especially at entry points, party zones, markets and nightlife hubs.

"The traffic police have drawn up a detailed plan to deal with drunken driving, rash driving and motorcycle stunts. Breath analysers will be used extensively at checkpoints and strict action will be taken against violators," the officer said.

He added that police teams have been instructed to immediately impound two-wheelers and four-wheelers if anyone is found indulging in dangerous stunts or driving under the influence of alcohol.

Special traffic arrangements have been drawn up for Connaught Place, Hauz Khas, major markets and areas around malls, where heavy footfall is expected on New Year's Eve. At Connaught Place, only vehicles with valid stickers will be allowed to enter the Inner Circle, police said.

Additional forces will also be deployed at India Gate, where large crowds traditionally gather to welcome the New Year, the officer said.

Station house officers have been directed to remain on the streets with their teams throughout the night to maintain law and order, while Quick Reaction Teams have been stationed at strategic locations, he added.

Apart from traffic enforcement, police teams will also check hotels, guest houses, night shelters, bus terminals and railway stations as part of routine verification drives, the officer said.

"Our teams are checking bus stands, railway stations, hotels, dharamshalas, night shelters and other locations to verify if anyone is staying without providing proper documents. We have already launched a special drive to identify people staying illegally in the national capital," he said.

Checking against drunken driving will be intensified throughout the night, and anyone found violating traffic rules will be penalised, the officer added. PTI SSJ RUK RUK