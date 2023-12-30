Delhi Police intensifies security in border areas for New Year's Eve

New Delhi/Gurugram, Dec 30 (PTI) The Delhi Police has intensified security arrangements and increased deployments in the border areas for New Year's celebrations in the national capital, officials said on Saturday.

More than 10,000 police personnel are expected to be on the ground to rein in hooliganism and traffic violations, they said.

"We want everyone to welcome the new year with great zeal but no one will be allowed to breach the law. Additional pickets, barricades and personnel -- including paramilitary deployment -- will be made at the borders to tackle nuisance by people from adjoining states," a senior police officer said.

Delhi shares borders with Haryana and Uttar Padesh and lies close to Rajasthan. A large number of people from these three states arrive in the national capital for New Year's celebrations.

"The traffic police has already chalked out a plan to combat motorcycle stunts and drink driving. Additional forces from different police stations will be deployed to help the traffic police," said the officer.

The police will work in two shifts and SHOs have been ordered to be on the road to maintain law and order on New Year's Eve.

"We have prepared two shifts for deployment. The first will start from 5 pm and run till midnight. The second one will be from midnight to 6 am," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey has said.

Tirkey said he and his staff will not allow any motorcycle stunt or triple carry.

"Our teams will impound the motorcycles immediately if anyone is found indulging in such activities and strict action will be ensured," he has said.

Another senior officer has said more than 10,000 police personnel from traffic and other units of the Delhi Police will maintain vigil on Sunday.

The Delhi Traffic Police will deploy around 2,500 personnel to ensure smooth movement of vehicles and 250 teams will keep an eye on drink driving, officials have said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav has said traffic moving towards Connaught Place will be regulated after 8 pm on New Year's Eve.

Additional forces have already been deployed to maintain law and order.

Personnel in large numbers will be deployed in areas where high footfall is expected.

"Around 450 motorcycles will also be positioned at different locations," Yadav has said.

"To ensure the safety of the common public and prevent hooliganism or traffic violations on New Year's Eve, we have already identified more than 500 vulnerable points. Special teams will be deployed at 287 major intersections and 233 vulnerable points to detect and prosecute traffic violators," the officer has said.

In Gurugram, the police issued a traffic advisory for commuters visiting markets and malls on New Year's Eve. The police have designated 10 parking areas to avoid jams on the roads.

Police teams will be deployed at various points to check drink driving.

According to the amended Motor Vehicles Act, the fine for drink driving is Rs 10,000. It also has provision for the driving licence to be suspended for three months, said an official.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Virender Vij said police teams will be deployed at various points to check drink driving on New Year's Eve. PTI BM COR SZM