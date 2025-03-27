Delhi Police intensifies security measures ahead of Eid celebrations

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has stepped-up security measures for the Eid celebrations and last Friday prayers in east Delhi, an official said on Wednesday.

The officer said that the police is fully prepared for the Eid and last Friday prayers. Teams are conducting meetings with Aman committee.

"We have briefed the staff of every police station in the east district to maintain law and order situation in their area. We will ensure that maximum staff will be on patrolling and proper pickets will be done. Police presence will be complete," said the officer, adding that police appeal to the public to celebrate the festival peacefully.