Delhi Police issued traffic advisory ahead of Muharram

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Delhi Police on Thursday issued a traffic advisory in view of Tazia procession that will be taken out across the city on the occasion of Muharram.

According to the advisory, Muharram will be observed in the city on Friday and Saturday.

Tazia procession will be taken out on Friday around 9 pm from Chhatta Shahzad, Kalan Mahal and pass through Kamra Bangash, Chitli Qabar, Churi Walan, Matia Mahal, Jama Masjid, Chawri Bazar and Hauz Qazi. Then the procession will be taken back in the reverse route, the advisory said.

Another procession will be taken out from Old Police Chowki and pass through Ashok Basti, Qutub Road, Khari Baoli, Lal Kuan, Hauz Kazi, Chawri Bazar till Jama Masjid and will be taken back on the same route. The Tazias from Nizamuddin, Okhla and Mehrauli would reach Karbala directly.

Tazia processions will also be taken out in east, northeast and Shahdara, northwest (Inderlok and Jahangirpuri), southeast (Nizamuddin), south and west districts and will terminate at local Karbala's of the respective districts, it stated.

The procession will reform at 11 am on Saturday and will take the same route and assemble at Kalan Mahal to proceed to Karbala, Jor Bagh through Chhatta Shahzad, Kalan Mahal and pass through Pahari Bhojla, Jama Masjid, Chawri Bazar, Chowk Hauz Qazi Ajmeri Gate, Pahar Ganj Bridge, New Delhi Railway Station, Parliament Street roundabout, Patel Chowk, Rafi Marg, Sunheri Bagh Mar, Tuglak Road, Aurobindo Marg, Jor Bagh and reach Karbala, the advisory said.

The city buses coming on Desh Bandhu Gupta road bound for Ajmeri Gate and beyond will be curtailed on Aram Bagh return via Chitragupta Road Paharganj.

The buses bound for New Delhi Railway Station will also be curtailed at Aram Bagh, while buses bound for Connaught Place and Central Secretariat will take Rani Jhansi Road Mandir Marg-Park Street and terminate at Udan Marg and return via Kali Bari Marg, the advisory stated.

Meanwhile, the buses coming from east and central districts on W-Point bound for Connaught Place and Central Secretariat will take Sikandra Road and terminate at Mandi House and on return they will take Bhagwan Dass Road - Tilak Marg, it said.

Traffic is also likely to be affected on Mathura Road, Maa Anandmai Marg, Mehrauli - Badarpur Road, Road No. 56 (opposite Anand Vihar Terminal), Road Number 66 (towards Wazirabad), Pankha Road, Palam Dabri Road Zakhira Flyover to Inderlok Metro Station and Najafgarh Road from - Zakhira to Kishanganj, etc., due to other local processions, the advisory said.

Those going to New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday should avoid Connaught Place and reach Ajmeri Gate side through Tilak Marg, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg or through Rajghat and Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg depending on the movement of the procession, it said.

In order to ensure smooth traffic management, movement of traffic will be regulated from 12 pm to 9.30 pm on Jama Masjid Road/Chawri, Asaf Ali Road, JLN Marg, Nai Sadak, Panchkuian Road, Outer Circle of Connaught Place, Sansad Marg, Rafi Marg, Tughlak Road, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, KG Marg, Janpath, Lodhi Road, Jor Bagh Road etc., the advisory stated.

The traffic is likely to slow down along the routes of the processions and adjoining roads. The commuters are advised to avoid these routes. For uninterrupted journeys commuters are advised to use metro services, especially on affected routes, it added. PTI NIT NB