Delhi Police issues advisory for P-20 Summit, traffic regulated on some stretches

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday issued a traffic advisory in view of the P-20 Summit being held in the city from October 12-14.

The meeting is being hosted at Dwarka's India International Convention and Expo Centre, also known as Yashobhoomi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to travel to the venue on Friday in a metro train, sources said, but did not share further details due to security reasons.

"Speakers and Parliamentary Representatives of about 27 counties are participating in the P-20 Summit. Accommodation for all the visiting guests and dignitaries have been arranged at different hotels. These delegates will go to Yashobhoomi for the Summit," a Senior traffic official said.

Traffic movement on all three days will be regulated between 7 am and 10 pm on Akbar Road, Sardar Patel Marg to Dhaula Kuan flyover, Mehram Nagar area near the Airport, Palam flyover and Dulsiras Chowk, he said.

"Commuters are advised to use public transport to avoid any inconvenience. Commuters going to railway stations, hospitals and ISBT should leave with sufficient time to avoid any delays on their route," the official further said.