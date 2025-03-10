Delhi Police issues guidelines for property owners, administrators regarding rental to foreigners

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Delhi Police has issued guidelines for property owners, administrators and managers regarding the rental of properties to foreign nationals to ensure compliance with legal provisions and national security, an official said on Monday.

Property owners must report the stay of foreign nationals to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) within 24 hours of their arrival, he said.

They must submit the required details of their foreign national tenants to the local police station for background verification, he said, adding that a register must be maintained in the prescribed Form 'B' format, which should be available for inspection by authorities upon request.

"It has been observed that many property owners fail to report the stay of foreign guests to the FRRO. As per the Foreigners Act, along with the Foreigners (Amendment) Order, 2016, and Foreigners (Amendment) Rules, 2016, it is mandatory for property owners to inform the FRRO about foreign nationals staying on their premises within 24 hours," a Delhi Police spokesperson said in a statement.

This information must be submitted by filling out Form 'C', which can be completed online or offline by visiting the FRRO office.

"Failure to comply with these legal requirements may result in legal consequences for property owners," said the spokesperson. PTI SSJ BM BM MNK MNK