Delhi police issues over 3,000 challans for traffic violations on New Year's Eve

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Delhi Police issued over 3000 challans, including 360 for drunk driving, in the national capital on New Year's Eve, officials said on Monday.

Advertisment

According to official data, 147 challans were issued for triple riding, 948 for riding without a helmet, 1,447 for improper parking, 146 for driving on the wrong side and 94 for tinted glasses.

The police issued 360 challans for drunk driving, an increase of more than 13 per cent over previous year, they said.

Kapashera (22), Nangloi (20), Sangam Vihar (16), Tilak Nagar (15), and Nand Nagri (14) are the five areas that reported the maximum number of cases on New Year's Eve.

Advertisment

Delhi Traffic Police deployed 2,500 personnel to ensure smooth movement of vehicles and 250 teams with alcometres were tasked to check drunken driving on New Year's Eve.

Intensified drives were launched this year to check various traffic violations as these offences directly or indirectly contribute to road crashes, the officials said.

The Delhi Traffic Police increased their presence on the roads and formed special teams to ensure commuters' safety and prevent any untoward incident.

Advertisment

According to the data, in 2023, a total of 16,173 people were booked for drunk driving against 2,225 in 2022, 2,831 in 2021 and 3,986 in 2020.

As many as 26,008 were booked for triple riding, 2,95,777 for riding without a helmet, 4,70,341 for improper parking, 59,527 for wrong-side driving and 21,602 for tinted glasses violations in 2023.

Police said that the main focus was to take strict action against those driving under the influence of alcohol. Drunk driving is a major cause of accidents at night.

Advertisment

A special drive started December 24 and continued till Monday midnight and a special check was kept near pubs, bars and hotels where parties are organised, they said.

On December 24, a total of 186 cases of drunk driving were reported, while the numbers were 111 on December 25, 110 on December 26, 114 on Wednesday, 104 on Thursday, 130 on Friday 29, 189 on Saturday 30, and 360 on Sunday, the data showed.

From December 16 to December 31, the total number of challans issued in Delhi has increased from 274 in 2021 and 1,103 in 2022 to 2,129 challan in 2023, it stated.

Advertisment

Police kept extra vigil in Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar, Hauz Khas, South Extension markets, among other places on the eve of New Year and adequate personnel were deployed in areas where high footfall was expected.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Gurugram, police isssued challans to 170 people for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The police had put up barricades at several vehicles to check any traffic violation.

"We ensured the celebrations were peaceful in the city. We had zero tolerance towards hooliganism on roads and people were also aware about the rules," said Virender Vij, DCP traffic. PTI NIT RT RT