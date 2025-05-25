Delhi Police issues traffic advisories for IPL match and disruptions caused by thunderstorm

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday issued multiple traffic advisories in view of the IPL match at Arun Jaitley Stadium and disruptions caused by waterlogging due to heavy rains in parts of the city.

According to the advisory, the traffic movement is expected to be affected around Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium from 5:30 pm to midnight on May 25 due to the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. The affected stretches include Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg and Asaf Ali Road.

Buses and heavy vehicles will not be allowed from Daryaganj to Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and from Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road.

The commuters going towards the stadium have been advised to use public transport to avoid congestion, the advisory said.

Due to the overnight thunderstorm and heavy rain, waterlogging has occurred in various areas of the city, leading to advisories in different parts of the city regarding traffic congestion.

"As a result, traffic is restricted at the Azad Market underpass in both directions - from Azad Market towards Pratap Nagar and vice versa - due to waterlogging. Diversions have been implemented," a traffic alert read.

The vehicles coming from Rani Jhansi Road are being diverted towards Barf Khana. Those coming from Barf Khana are being diverted towards Pul Mithai and Idgah. The traffic from Pul Mithai is being sent towards Barf Khana and Rani Jhansi Road, while the vehicles from Vir Banda Bairagi Marg are being diverted towards Old Rohtak Road, it said.

According to another alert, the traffic is also affected on Rohtak Road in both carriageways - from Rajdhani Park towards Mundka and vice versa - due to waterlogging and road repair work being carried out by the Public Works Department.

The commuters have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly.

"Another disruption has been reported on GTK Road in the carriageway from Vikram Batra Flyover towards Azadpur due to waterlogging near Jahangirpuri Metro Station. Police have requested motorists to avoid the stretch and take alternate routes," Delhi Police said in an alert. PTI SGV BM AS AS