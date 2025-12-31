Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of Ekadashi, New Year celebrations

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) In view of Ekadashi and New Year celebrations at the Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham Mandir, police on Wednesday issued a traffic advisory warning of congestion in parts of north Delhi, officials said.

A large number of devotees are expected to visit the temple, leading to slow and congested vehicular movement, particularly on NH-44 and surrounding roads during peak hours, they said.

Authorities have advised commuters to avoid the NH-44 stretch from Singhu Border to Mukarba Chowk, which is expected to witness heavy traffic due to the influx of devotees.

The traffic police said diversions may be implemented for commercial vehicles, as and when required, at the Singhu Border, Bakoli on UER-II and Bakoli Village Cut.

To avoid delays, commuters have been advised to use alternate routes, including UER-II Road and Palla-Bakhtawarpur Road, the advisory said.

The police also urged everyone to plan their journeys, strictly refrain from roadside parking near the temple and along the NH-44 stretch, and adhere to traffic instructions issued by personnel on duty. PTI SGV SMV SGV SMV APL APL