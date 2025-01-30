Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of half marathon

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Delhi Police on Thursday issued a traffic advisory in view of the 21-kilometer Half Marathon, which is being organised by the Indian Navy on Sunday.

According to the advisory, about 15,000 people are expected to participate in the half marathon, which will be flagged off from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 5 am.

The marathon will start from the JLN Stadium Complex and proceed towards Bhisham Pitamaha Marg, Lodhi Road, Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, C-Hexagon, Kartavyapath, Rafi Marg, Sansad Marg, the roundabout near Rail Bhawan, Janpath, India Gate Canopy, C-Hexagon, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mathura Road, Lodhi Road, Bhisham Pitamaha Marg, and will finish outside the stadium complex, the advisory stated.

Traffic movement will be regulated from 4:45 am to 9 am. However, the uninterrupted movement of emergency vehicles will be facilitated. Cross-traffic movement at junctions along the route will be allowed depending on the location and density of participants, it said.

To ensure smooth vehicular movement, traffic will be diverted from Kotla Red Light, Sewa Nagar Red Light on 4th Avenue, Jor Bagh Colony Road, Aurobindo Marg-Lodhi Road Junction, Rajesh Pilot Marg-Amrita Shergill Marg Junction, Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Max Mueller Marg Junction, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Neela Gumbad, the roundabout near Man Singh Road, the roundabout near Sunehri Masjid, the roundabout near Gurudwara Rakabganj, the roundabout near Gol Dak Khana, etc, it said.

Commuters are requested to cooperate in this celebration of fitness by avoiding roads and junctions in the vicinity of the Half Marathon and travelling via the suggested routes as mentioned above, it added. PTI NIT NIT ARD ARD