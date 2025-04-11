Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations on April 12

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Ahead of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations on Saturday, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory detailing traffic restrictions and diversions.

A large number of devotees are expected to visit the Hanuman Mandir in Jamuna Bazar throughout the day, with several processions and religious programmes planned in the area, the advisory stated.

The traffic movement is likely to be affected on several key stretches, including SPM Marg from Hanuman Mandir to Chhatta Rail Chowk, Ring Road from Shanti Van Chowk to ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Outer Ring Road near Salimgarh Bypass, and Netaji Subhash Marg, it said.

Diversions may also be enforced at Old Iron Bridge, under Monkey Bridge on Ring Road, Chhatta Rail Chowk, and GPO Chowk, depending on the movement of processions and crowd density, it read.

The traffic police have advised commuters heading towards Old Delhi Railway Station, ISBT, Red Fort, Chandni Chowk, and Tis Hazari Courts to plan their travel in advance and be prepared for possible delays.

Use of public transport has been encouraged to help ease road congestion.

People have also been requested to park only in designated parking lots and avoid roadside parking to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.