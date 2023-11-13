Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of international trade fair

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Delhi Police on Monday issued an advisory ahead of the two-week long India International Trade Fair being held in the national capital0, and highlighted the roads that could be congested.

Advertisment

According to the advisory, the India International Trade Fair is being organised at Pragati Maidan from November 14 to 27. The fair is likely to attract around 40,000 visitors on each day, and could swell to around one lakh visitors per day during weekends and holidays.

Traffic congestion is expected during the two weeks at Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Ring Road, Shershah Road and Purana Quila Road. People not visiting the trade fair are requested to avoid these roads to ensure hassle-free journey, the advisory said.

Entry to the fair will only be allowed for business visitors from November 14 to 18. From November 19 to 27, the general public will be allowed.

Advertisment

There would be no entry of visitors from gate number 5-A, 5-B, 7, 8 and 9, according to the advisory. Visitors will be allowed entry from gate number 1, 4, 6 and 10. Entry for exhibitors will be from gate number 1, 4, 5b and 10. Entry for media persons will be from gate number 5-B and entry for ITPO officials will be from gate number 9 and 1, it said.

Entry will be barred after 5.30 pm on all days. There will be no sale of tickets at Pragati Maidan. The tickets would be sold online and at selected metro stations (except Supreme Court Metro Station), the advisory stated.

Dropping point for chauffeur-driven vehicles, taxis and autos will be on the service lane in front of gate number 3 and 7 of ITPO and also near entry gates of basement parking. Entry to the fair may be closed earlier in the interest of public safety, it said.

Advertisment

In order to ensure smooth traffic management, no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg. No vehicle of visitors will be allowed to be parked on Sher Shah Road, Purana Quila Road, Bhagwan Dass Road and Tilak Marg, the advisory said.

Vehicles found parked on the above roads shall be towed away and prosecuted for improper parking and disobedience of lawful instructions. Towed vehicles would be parked in National Stadium parking at gate number 5, it said.

The advisory urged people to avail public transport to reach Pragati Maidan. Those coming by Delhi Metro may deboard at Supreme Court Metro Station and take entry to ITPO through gate number 10 or use shuttle service for entry through gate 6 and 4, it said.

Those using DTC buses for travelling can get down at designated bus stops on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg, it stated.

Visitors are advised to park their vehicles in basement parking number 1 (entry and exit from Bhairon Marg and through Pragati tunnel from the ring road side), Bhairon Mandir parking on Bhairon Road, Delhi Zoo parking, the advisory said, adding that exhibitors/visitors are advised to park their vehicles in basement parking number 2 -- under Bharat Mandapam. PTI NIT NIT SKY SKY