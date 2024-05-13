Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of IPL match on Tuesday

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Delhi Police on Monday issued a traffic advisory in view of an Indian Premier League match between the Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants at Arun Jaitley stadium here, officials said.

There can be diversion or restriction on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg (BSZ Marg) and JLN Marg as per requirement, they said.

Commuters are requested to avoid Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg from Delhi Gate to ITO Chowk, and JLN Marg from Rajghat to Delhi Gate from 5 pm to 11:30 pm on Tuesday, they said.

Shuttle facility is available for spectators using the metro at ITO Metro Station and Pragati Maidan Metro Station. Further, park and ride facility is available at Mata Sundari Marg Parking for gate number 1 to 8 and 16 to 18, and at Rajghat Power House Road and Velodrome Road for gate number 9 to 15, the officials said.

The spectators can park their vehicles at these two locations and avail shuttle facility to reach the stadium, police said.

Motorists are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow direction of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections and remain updated through, they added. PTI NIT NB