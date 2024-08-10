Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of marathon at JLN stadium on Sunday

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory ahead of a marathon at the JLN stadium here on Sunday, officials said.

According to the advisory, the Tuffman Half Marathon will be held on Sunday at JLN Stadium. A gathering of around 5,000 people from all parts of Delhi is expected to participate in the three categories of -- 21 km, 10 km and 5 km.

The traffic movement will be regulated/diverted as per requirement on Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Lodhi Road, Max Muller Marg, Maharshi Raman Marg, Arch Bishop Marg, JLN Road, 2nd and 4th Avenue Road, and Mathura Road from 6 am to 8:30 am on Sunday, the advisory stated.

Commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding/bypassing these roads, if possible, and make maximum use of public transport to reach their destinations, it said.

People who are going towards ISBT/Railway Stations/Airports are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand, the advisory added.