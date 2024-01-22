Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Bharat Parv, to be held at Red Fort during January 23-31

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Monday issued a traffic advisory for Bharat Parv, scheduled to be held at Red Fort during January 23-31.

Food courts and handicraft stalls will be set up at 15 August Park and Madhav Das Park for the general public, it said.

Like earlier, this edition of Bharat Parv will showcase the Republic Day tableaux, performances by Armed Forces bands, cultural performances by zonal cultural centres and state/Union Territory troupes, a pan-India food court and crafts bazaar, pavilions of state governments and central ministries, among others, it stated.

"The inaugural function of Bharat Parv will be held on Tuesday and it will be open to the general public till January 31. As per past experience, it is expected that the event will also attract a large number of visitors on all days from 12 pm to 10 pm. Many VIPs/VVIPs will also visit Red Fort on this occasion," according to the advisory.

Traffic is being diverted from Chatta Rail Crossing, Subhas Park T-point, Shanti Van Chowk and Delhi Gate, according to requirements during the period of Bharat Parv so that congestion is avoided, it said.

Traffic restrictions or regulation or diversion may be imposed on Netaji Subhas Marg from Chatta Rail Chowk to Delhi Gate and Nishad Raj Marg from Shanti Van crossing to the Subhas Park T-point, the advisory said.

Many paid parking facilities are available near Red Fort and visitors and the general public can use it depending on their need.

The general public has been advised to avoid the roads or stretches where there will be diversions and the area where the function is organised. Commuters going to New Delhi and Old Delhi railway stations and the ISBT should leave with sufficient time in hand to accommodate possible delays, the advisory said.

People are advised to use public transport facilities, especially the Delhi Metro, to reach the venue. Lal Quila, Jama Masjid and Kashmere Gate are the nearest metro stations that can be used to reach the Red Fort, it said.

The advisory urged the public to park vehicles only at designated lots and avoid roadside parking as it hinders the normal traffic flow.

It has also asked people to inform the local police or the nearest personnel if they spot any unusual or unidentified object or person in suspicious circumstances. PTI NIT SZM