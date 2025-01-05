Namo Bharat corridor: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for east Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for the city's eastern parts till 1 pm on Sunday.

According to the advisory, traffic movement is expected to be heavy on certain east Delhi roads in view of a VVIP visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate a 13-kilometre Delhi section of the Namo Bharat corridor between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar. He is likely to inaugurate the corridor around 11 am and then travel from Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar.

To ensure smooth traffic and avoid inconvenience, restrictions will be in place on National Highway 9 (Sarai Kale Khan to UP Gate - both carriageways), National Highway 24 (Sarai Kale Khan to UP Gate - both carriageways), Ghazipur Road (Kondli to Noida Link Road), New Ashok Nagar Metro Station Road (Sarpanch Chowk to Holiday Inn red light), Ghazipur Nala Road (Kondli to New Ashok Nagar metro station), Chilla border to New Ashok Nagar metro station, and Noida Link Road (Chilla border to Akshardham temple).

The police also advised commuters taking the Ghazipur Road, New Ashok Nagar Metro Station Road and the Noida Link Road between 7 am and 1 pm to allocate extra time for their commutes.